IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 112,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.