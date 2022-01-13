InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

