Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 568

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 568 ($7.71) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INF. Barclays cut their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 635 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.69) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.67 ($8.61).

INF opened at GBX 561.80 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.52. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.19). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 522.42.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,377.09).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

