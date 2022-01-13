Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 388,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

