Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 140,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Infosys has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

