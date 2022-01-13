Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Hits $482,841.81

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $482,841.81 and $482.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.79 or 0.07602829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.93 or 0.99598290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.