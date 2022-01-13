InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.59 million.

INMD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 3,529,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.67. InMode has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

