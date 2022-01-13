Insider Buying: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Stephen A. Trowbridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

