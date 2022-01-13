Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £138.24 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($187.65).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02).
Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.40. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($5.00).
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
