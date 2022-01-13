Insider Buying: Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) insider Peter Venn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,450.00 ($14,712.23).

Peter Venn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Peter Venn bought 100,000 shares of Rumble Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,800.00 ($32,230.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 27.95 and a quick ratio of 27.95.

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising 2 mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

