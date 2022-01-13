Insider Selling: 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells 3,270 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $22.08 on Thursday. 2seventy bio Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

