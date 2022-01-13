Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,269 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.53. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

