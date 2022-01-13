Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -109.34 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

