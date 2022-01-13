Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 22,465 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

