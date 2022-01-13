Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 22,465 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
