Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 2,873 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $72,141.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $196,748.86.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,873. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 557,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 374.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

