Inspire Investing LLC Invests $344,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

