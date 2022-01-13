Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $4,244,478. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,263.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,245.85. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

