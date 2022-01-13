Inspire Investing LLC Sells 152,936 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,936 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.