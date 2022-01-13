Inspire Investing LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

