Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,475,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

