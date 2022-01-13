Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFCZF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.38. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

