Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 447,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

