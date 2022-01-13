Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.