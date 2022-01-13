Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 40.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.