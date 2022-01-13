Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 15,976 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

IBKR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.67. 708,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,557. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

