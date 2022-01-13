Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

