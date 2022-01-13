InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,930 ($66.92) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,813.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,781.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

