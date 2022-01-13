InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IHG traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,954 ($67.25). The company had a trading volume of 386,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,813.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,781.60. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,192.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

