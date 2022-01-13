InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. InterDigital reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 40.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 133,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

