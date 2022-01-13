International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Acquires £10,260 in Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,926.97).

International Biotechnology Trust stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 671 ($9.11). The stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,532. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 669 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 862 ($11.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £276.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 735.17.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a yield of 2.14%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.