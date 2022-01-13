Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $54.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,248 shares of company stock worth $22,875,985. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $39.72 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

