Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 16,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

