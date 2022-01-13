Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in December

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 16,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.