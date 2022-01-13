Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $715.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $665.10.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.26 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

