Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 3,946.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 40,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

