Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 3,946.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 40,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $27.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
