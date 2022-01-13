Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.30

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 1406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

