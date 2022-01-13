Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 77,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

