Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.93

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 281341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

