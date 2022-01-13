Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBWP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $82.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

