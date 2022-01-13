Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Position Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 219,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 214,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.