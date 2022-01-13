Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.66. 624,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,681,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.