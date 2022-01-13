Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

