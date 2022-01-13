Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $10,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

