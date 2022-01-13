ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

