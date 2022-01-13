iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

OTR Global restated their negative rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.