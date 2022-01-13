iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.