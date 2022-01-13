iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
