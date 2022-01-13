iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading 4.7% Higher

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $70.27. 33,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 354,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iRobot by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iRobot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

