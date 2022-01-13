Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading Down 8.6%

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 15,436,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 7,430,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £11.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.81.

About Ironveld (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.