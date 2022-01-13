iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.