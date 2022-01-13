iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.26

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 44669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

