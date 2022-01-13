iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

